Capital International Investors Has $583.09 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,720 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.72% of Cigna worth $583,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.