Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

