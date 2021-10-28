Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 173.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

