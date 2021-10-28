AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

