Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

