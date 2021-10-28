Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of Roper Technologies worth $353,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $460.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

