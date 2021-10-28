United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

URI stock opened at $347.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.28. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $370.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

