iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,594 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $332,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.76 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

