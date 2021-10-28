Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,999 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,314 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $323,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $308.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

