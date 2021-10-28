Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,675 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xylem were worth $261,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $157,762,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 200,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

