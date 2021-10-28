Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $299,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

