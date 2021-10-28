Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.00% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAQ opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

