Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.95 Million in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.71% of Homology Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

