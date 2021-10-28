Marshall Wace LLP Buys 73,545 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,545 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

