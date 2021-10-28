Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Black Knight by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

