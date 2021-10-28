Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.29. ASGN posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $125.35.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.