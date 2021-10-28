Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

