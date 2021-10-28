Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NETGEAR stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.