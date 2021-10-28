Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Insider Paul T. Demzik Sells 709 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE ARCH opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
