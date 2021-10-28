Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Insider Paul T. Demzik Sells 709 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ARCH opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.