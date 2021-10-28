CUE Protocol Price Reaches $35.27 on Top Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $268,632.87 and approximately $786.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $35.27 or 0.00057850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

