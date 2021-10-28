Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

VRT opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $231,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

