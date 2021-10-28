Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 3,433.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NANX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.