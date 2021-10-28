Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 3,433.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NANX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
About Nanophase Technologies
