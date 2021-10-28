Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Shares of BOOT opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

