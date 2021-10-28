Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle Acquires 1,000 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle bought 1,000 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $21.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.