Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle Acquires 1,000 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle bought 1,000 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

