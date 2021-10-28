ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 5,466.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ImagineAR stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. ImagineAR has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.