Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Danske to Sell

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.