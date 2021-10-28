Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €9.00 ($10.59) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.83 ($13.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.38. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

