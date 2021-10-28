Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €57.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €57.50 ($67.65) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1 year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

