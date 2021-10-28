Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

