Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

ELAN stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

