ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $665,221.69 and approximately $76,961.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.