Polar (POLARV3) Market Capitalization Achieves $285,649.48

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polar has a market cap of $285,649.48 and $24,473.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polar has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

