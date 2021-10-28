Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 78,710 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc stock opened at $170.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $192.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Herc by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Herc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

