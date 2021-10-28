Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

INTC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

