Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

