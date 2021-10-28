SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov Sells 10,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

SEMR opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

