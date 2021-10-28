The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 1,400 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $6,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 603.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 72,484 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

