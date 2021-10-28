Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DOCU stock opened at $277.96 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.