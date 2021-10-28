South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts have commented on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

