Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 11,529 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

Cricut stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

