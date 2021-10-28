Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

