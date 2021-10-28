Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.
Shares of PFG opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
