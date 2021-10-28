Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

RHI stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

