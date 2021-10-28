TheStreet Upgrades Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) to B

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OBT stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Sell-side analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,000. Orange County Bancorp comprises approximately 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 11.14% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

