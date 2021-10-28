HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 440.05 ($5.75) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 416.22.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

