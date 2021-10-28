Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

NYSE WSM opened at $181.92 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

