Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.01% of Artesian Resources worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $373.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.