MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

