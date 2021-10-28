MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $143.93 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

