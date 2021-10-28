MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period.

KBWY opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

