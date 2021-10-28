MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

