Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 692,847 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3,827.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

